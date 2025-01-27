Previous
A Loopy Dance by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1320

A Loopy Dance

These grasses, especially the long loopy one, were twirling in the high winds today. It was quite the dance.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Charming - so lovely in its simplicity !
January 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact