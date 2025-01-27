Sign up
Previous
Photo 1320
A Loopy Dance
These grasses, especially the long loopy one, were twirling in the high winds today. It was quite the dance.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1320
photos
60
followers
26
following
361% complete
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
27th January 2025 6:26am
Tags
winter
,
grasses
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Charming - so lovely in its simplicity !
January 28th, 2025
