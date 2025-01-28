Previous
Beady Eyes by 365projectorgheatherb
Beady Eyes

Ol' Beady Eyes (aka black squirrel) found a nice warm spot in the sun today.
28th January 2025 28th Jan 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Joanne Diochon ace
I think his black coat gives him a nice advantage in adsorbing heat from the sun.
January 29th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Heather, he looks quite evil , but a wonderful capture sitting there in the sun amongst the weathered and peeling paint of his surrounds !
January 29th, 2025  
carol white ace
Great capture. Fav 😊
January 29th, 2025  
Heather ace
@beryl I agree with you, Beryl (that he looks quite evil). Recently, when I have tried taking photos of black squirrels, they have been baring their teeth- now that is evil! They are not looking very cute these days :-)
January 29th, 2025  
Jo Worboys
Don't they look so different when you can't see their gorgeous tail! Well spotted Heather ( I think he's seen you too)
January 29th, 2025  
wendy frost ace
Great capture he looks like a rat. Hope he is finding enough food in this cold weather.
January 29th, 2025  
