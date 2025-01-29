Previous
Winter Red by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1322

Winter Red

The fuzzy fruit head of a staghorn sumac (called sumac bobs or drupes, I just learned) are my winter colour for today. (Still cold with snow flurries here and there, but the days are getting a little longer- a slow move towards spring)
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
362% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful to find a little splash of colour in the grey days of winter . Such lovely velvety heads . A lovely shot - focus, dof and bokeh !
January 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact