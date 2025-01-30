Sign up
Photo 1323
Berry Picking
A snowy walk through a cemetery today brought me this beauty- a male northern cardinal enjoying the berries on a wintercreeper. (There were lots of squirrels, black-capped chickadees, and red-breasted nuthatches too)
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1323
photos
60
followers
26
following
362% complete
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
30th January 2025 3:53am
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
cardinal
Jo Worboys
What a brilliant shot Heather he's posing so well. A super fav from me
January 30th, 2025
Heather
ace
@365projectorgjoworboys
Thanks, Jo! Yes, he was so focused on getting at those berries that I managed to get a few shots- never too many of a cardinal, I say :) Oh, and by the way, he was actually singing his song today- that's how I found him.
January 31st, 2025
