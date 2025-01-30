Previous
Berry Picking by 365projectorgheatherb
Berry Picking

A snowy walk through a cemetery today brought me this beauty- a male northern cardinal enjoying the berries on a wintercreeper. (There were lots of squirrels, black-capped chickadees, and red-breasted nuthatches too)
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
What a brilliant shot Heather he's posing so well. A super fav from me
January 30th, 2025  
Heather ace
@365projectorgjoworboys Thanks, Jo! Yes, he was so focused on getting at those berries that I managed to get a few shots- never too many of a cardinal, I say :) Oh, and by the way, he was actually singing his song today- that's how I found him.
January 31st, 2025  
