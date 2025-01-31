Sign up
Previous
Photo 1324
A Little Cutie
On yesterday's snowy walk through a cemetery, I spotted this little cutie, a red-breasted nuthatch (but I don't know if it is male or female. Maybe the birders here might know)
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1324
photos
60
followers
26
following
362% complete
View this month »
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
30th January 2025 4:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
winter
