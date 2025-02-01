Previous
It's Cold Out Here by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1325

It's Cold Out Here

A black squirrel in the snow. I love how they clutch their little "hands" in front of them.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lisa Brown ace
awww, hello cutie
February 1st, 2025  
Peter ace
Simply brilliant image Heather a big Fav:)
February 1st, 2025  
Lesley ace
So very cute
February 1st, 2025  
