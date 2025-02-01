Sign up
Previous
Photo 1325
It's Cold Out Here
A black squirrel in the snow. I love how they clutch their little "hands" in front of them.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1325
photos
60
followers
26
following
363% complete
View this month »
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
30th January 2025 3:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
winter
Lisa Brown
ace
awww, hello cutie
February 1st, 2025
Peter
ace
Simply brilliant image Heather a big Fav:)
February 1st, 2025
Lesley
ace
So very cute
February 1st, 2025
