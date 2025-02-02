Sign up
Previous
Photo 1326
Nope! Back Inside!
Lightly falling snow, but enough to drive this squirrel back into its home (of maybe it was me :-)
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1326
photos
60
followers
26
following
363% complete
View this month »
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
2nd February 2025 3:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
winter
