Nope! Back Inside! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1326

Nope! Back Inside!

Lightly falling snow, but enough to drive this squirrel back into its home (of maybe it was me :-)
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

