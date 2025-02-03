Sign up
Photo 1327
Feed the Birds
An overcast freezing rain kind of day. I love the fact that people hang bird feeders on public trees, but this one is in need of refilling.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1327
photos
60
followers
26
following
363% complete
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
Tags
tree
,
winter
,
bird feeder
Shutterbug
ace
Nice. I like the focus.
February 4th, 2025
