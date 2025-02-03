Previous
Feed the Birds by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1327

Feed the Birds

An overcast freezing rain kind of day. I love the fact that people hang bird feeders on public trees, but this one is in need of refilling.
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Shutterbug ace
Nice. I like the focus.
February 4th, 2025  
