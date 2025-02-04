Previous
Growing Pains by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1328

Growing Pains

The peeling bark of a birch tree- just part of the natural process of the trunk expanding and shedding its old bark, but I can't help but wince a little.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
