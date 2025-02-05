Sign up
Previous
Photo 1329
Surviving Winter
Milkweed pods with their fluff and seeds are surviving the winter, an inspiration for the rest of us perhaps.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1329
photos
60
followers
26
following
364% complete
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
5th February 2025 2:19am
Tags
winter
,
seed
,
milkweed
,
pods
