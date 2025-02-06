Sign up
Previous
Photo 1330
Looking Regal
A house sparrow looking regal on top of a snowy yew bush.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1330
photos
60
followers
26
following
364% complete
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
6th February 2025 6:34am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bird
,
sparrow
