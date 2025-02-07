Previous
Intrepid by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1331

Intrepid

Credit to him- it's definitely too cold for me (minus 13 C (8 F) with the wind chill)
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Gosh… I agree! Too cold to ride a bicycle ke for sure. We are having unseasonably wattrms this week… 69F today.
February 7th, 2025  
@kvphoto Those are glorious temperatures, KV- so great for your hiking!
February 7th, 2025  
@365projectorgheatherb I took the day off from hiking and went kayaking on the lake… it was glorious!
February 7th, 2025  
