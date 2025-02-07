Sign up
Previous
Photo 1331
Intrepid
Credit to him- it's definitely too cold for me (minus 13 C (8 F) with the wind chill)
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1331
photos
60
followers
26
following
364% complete
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
7th February 2025 5:48am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
park
,
cyclist
KV
ace
Gosh… I agree! Too cold to ride a bicycle ke for sure. We are having unseasonably wattrms this week… 69F today.
February 7th, 2025
Heather
ace
@kvphoto
Those are glorious temperatures, KV- so great for your hiking!
February 7th, 2025
KV
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
I took the day off from hiking and went kayaking on the lake… it was glorious!
February 7th, 2025
