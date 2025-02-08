Previous
Red for a Grey Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Red for a Grey Day

A male northern cardinal is giving colour to a grey winter's day. The female was nearby but out of my range. Maybe I will manage to capture them together some day :-)
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
wendy frost ace
A beautiful capture and bird and such gorgeous red plumage for a dull winters day
February 9th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful sitting there among the grey branches.
February 9th, 2025  
