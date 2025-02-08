Sign up
Previous
Photo 1332
Red for a Grey Day
A male northern cardinal is giving colour to a grey winter's day. The female was nearby but out of my range. Maybe I will manage to capture them together some day :-)
8th February 2025
8th Feb 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1332
photos
60
followers
26
following
364% complete
View this month »
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
8th February 2025 5:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
winter
,
bird
,
cardinal
wendy frost
ace
A beautiful capture and bird and such gorgeous red plumage for a dull winters day
February 9th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful sitting there among the grey branches.
February 9th, 2025
