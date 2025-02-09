Sign up
Photo 1333
We Got Snow
Red barberries for colour today, with so much white around from last night's snowfall- it's nice and fluffy though.
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
365
Canon EOS M5
9th February 2025 5:36am
snow
white
red
winter
barberries
Joanne Diochon
Beautiful red barberries. We had some of these in our garden when I was growing up but when I was starting my own garden I couldn’t find any, I was told they had been banned because they were poisonous and a hazard for kids. Wonder what happened? They sure look lovely here.
February 9th, 2025
Heather
@gardencat
Hi, Joanne. It's puzzling, isn't it? My google search also has it as an invasive species, so for that reason it has been banned in some places. Yet I see it around quite a bit (?)
February 9th, 2025
