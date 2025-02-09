Previous
We Got Snow by 365projectorgheatherb
We Got Snow

Red barberries for colour today, with so much white around from last night's snowfall- it's nice and fluffy though.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful red barberries. We had some of these in our garden when I was growing up but when I was starting my own garden I couldn’t find any, I was told they had been banned because they were poisonous and a hazard for kids. Wonder what happened? They sure look lovely here.
February 9th, 2025  
Heather ace
@gardencat Hi, Joanne. It's puzzling, isn't it? My google search also has it as an invasive species, so for that reason it has been banned in some places. Yet I see it around quite a bit (?)
February 9th, 2025  
