With Purpose by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1334

With Purpose

This woman was striding through the snowy park with purpose- maybe simply to get home where it would be warm.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Shutterbug ace
Nice the way you caught her between the trees.
February 10th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Oh yes, striding with a purpose. Neat shot
February 11th, 2025  
