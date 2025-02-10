Sign up
Previous
Photo 1334
With Purpose
This woman was striding through the snowy park with purpose- maybe simply to get home where it would be warm.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1334
photos
61
followers
26
following
365% complete
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
10th February 2025 6:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
park
,
candid
Shutterbug
ace
Nice the way you caught her between the trees.
February 10th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Oh yes, striding with a purpose. Neat shot
February 11th, 2025
