Winter Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1335

Winter Sun

Seed heads lit by the winter sun. (I cherish every day that brings us sun in winter :-)
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jo Worboys
Gorgeous lighting Heather. Fav
February 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Most beautiful
February 12th, 2025  
Barb ace
This is gorgeous, Heather! Perfect dof and light!
February 12th, 2025  
