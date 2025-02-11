Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1335
Winter Sun
Seed heads lit by the winter sun. (I cherish every day that brings us sun in winter :-)
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1335
photos
61
followers
26
following
365% complete
View this month »
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
1333
1334
1335
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
11th February 2025 2:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
seed heads
Jo Worboys
Gorgeous lighting Heather. Fav
February 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Most beautiful
February 12th, 2025
Barb
ace
This is gorgeous, Heather! Perfect dof and light!
February 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close