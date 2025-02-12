Previous
Heading Home by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1336

Heading Home

A snowstorm is underway. It is expected to last through the night, with ice pellets mixing with snow. Ouch! Home is the place to be.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
366% complete

