A Promise of More by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1338

A Promise of More

Winter got off to a slow start, but we are sure getting it now. Another snowstorm is coming on the weekend. Perhaps another snow day will be declared on Monday (fingers crossed for the kids :-)
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
366% complete

Photo Details

