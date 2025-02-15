Previous
Braving the Whiteout by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1339

Braving the Whiteout

A woman and her dog braving the blizzard tonight- quite the whiteout!
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
366% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact