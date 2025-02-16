Previous
Gently Falling by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1340

Gently Falling

Last night's wind has died down, but the snow is still coming, gently falling.
16th February 2025 16th Feb 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Doesn't it look so pretty , still fluffy and white , and looks like a layer of icing on all the ever-green foliage ! No need for decorations on the "Christmas tree ! " Stay warm !
February 16th, 2025  
Peter ace
Beautifully captured snow scene, looks quite deep stay safe Heather Fav:)
February 16th, 2025  
