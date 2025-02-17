Previous
What a Champ! by 365projectorgheatherb
What a Champ!

Reading (and not on his phone) in minus 20 C weather (with the wind chill): two big points in his favour!
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Heather ace
@bkbinthecity Brian, I know we are softies here in Toronto. You folks in Edmonton are getting a true deep freeze! Stay warm!
February 17th, 2025  
Jo Worboys
Wow I think I'd be sat by a roaring fire! Good for him though. Great capture Heather
February 17th, 2025  
Barb ace
Amazing! What a trooper! This is so nicely composed, too, Heather! Love the shadows on the snow!
February 18th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Not only all that snow , but sitting on that metal seat ! - at least he is facing the sun ! A lovely capture Heather , Keep warm ! fav
February 18th, 2025  
