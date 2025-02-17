Sign up
Previous
Photo 1341
What a Champ!
Reading (and not on his phone) in minus 20 C weather (with the wind chill): two big points in his favour!
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
17th February 2025 3:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
park
,
candid
Heather
ace
@bkbinthecity
Brian, I know we are softies here in Toronto. You folks in Edmonton are getting a true deep freeze! Stay warm!
February 17th, 2025
Jo Worboys
Wow I think I'd be sat by a roaring fire! Good for him though. Great capture Heather
February 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
Amazing! What a trooper! This is so nicely composed, too, Heather! Love the shadows on the snow!
February 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Not only all that snow , but sitting on that metal seat ! - at least he is facing the sun ! A lovely capture Heather , Keep warm ! fav
February 18th, 2025
