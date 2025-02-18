Sign up
Photo 1342
Tree Hugger
In need of a hug on a cold winter's day. I love the imagination that created this.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1342
photos
61
followers
26
following
367% complete
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
17th February 2025 3:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
park
Shutterbug
ace
Such a nice idea and creation.
February 19th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
I love it too, and love that you saw and captured it for us all to see.
February 19th, 2025
