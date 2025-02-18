Previous
Tree Hugger by Heather
Photo 1342

Tree Hugger

In need of a hug on a cold winter's day. I love the imagination that created this.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Heather

Toronto, Canada
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Shutterbug: Such a nice idea and creation.
February 19th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
I love it too, and love that you saw and captured it for us all to see.
February 19th, 2025  
