Photo 1345
Taking a Break
A male house sparrow taking a little break from preening in the sunshine (female in the background). Still cold and snowy, but the sun is a delight!
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
sparrows
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! he does look a little bedraggled ! Great focus , dof and lovely to see your blue sky !
February 22nd, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Nice
February 22nd, 2025
