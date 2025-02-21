Previous
Taking a Break by 365projectorgheatherb
Taking a Break

A male house sparrow taking a little break from preening in the sunshine (female in the background). Still cold and snowy, but the sun is a delight!
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Heather

Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw ! he does look a little bedraggled ! Great focus , dof and lovely to see your blue sky !
February 22nd, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Nice
February 22nd, 2025  
