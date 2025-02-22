Sign up
Previous
Photo 1346
Winter Tangles
Milkweed pods in a tangle of stems and vines amid all the snow: a winter day.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1346
photos
61
followers
26
following
368% complete
View this month »
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd February 2025 6:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
milkweed
,
pods
