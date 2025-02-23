Previous
Pops of Red by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1347

Pops of Red

Pops of red barberry bringing colour to the day.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo Worboys
Wonderful and wintery
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact