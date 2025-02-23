Sign up
Previous
Photo 1347
Pops of Red
Pops of red barberry bringing colour to the day.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1347
photos
61
followers
26
following
369% complete
View this month »
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
23rd February 2025 5:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
winter
,
barberry
Jo Worboys
Wonderful and wintery
February 23rd, 2025
