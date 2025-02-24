Sign up
Photo 1348
Aftermath
Icicles abound after our two big snowstorms, but with warmer temperatures around the corner they should soon disappear: poof!
24th February 2025
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
24th February 2025 4:22am
Tags
winter
,
icicles
KWind
ace
Chilly!! Nice capture!
February 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Waw! why do we complain of the ice and snow we get when I see the the amount you get there ! Keep safe !
February 25th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Wow, they’re enormous!
February 25th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Well captured. I've been nervous all day about going in or out of the house because of the big ice overhang and how quickly everything was melting.
February 25th, 2025
