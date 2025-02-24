Previous
Aftermath by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1348

Aftermath

Icicles abound after our two big snowstorms, but with warmer temperatures around the corner they should soon disappear: poof!
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
369% complete

Photo Details

KWind ace
Chilly!! Nice capture!
February 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw! why do we complain of the ice and snow we get when I see the the amount you get there ! Keep safe !
February 25th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Wow, they’re enormous!
February 25th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Well captured. I've been nervous all day about going in or out of the house because of the big ice overhang and how quickly everything was melting.
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
