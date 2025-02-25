Sign up
Previous
Photo 1349
The Long View
Here is the icicle from yesterday's close-up. No standing under this one!
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
4
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1349
photos
61
followers
26
following
369% complete
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
24th February 2025 4:17am
Tags
winter
,
icicles
Heather
ace
@wendyfrost
Wendy, here is another shot for you! :-)
February 25th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Those are really dangerous when things start to melt.
February 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing , beautiful yet could be so dangerous !
February 25th, 2025
Jerzy
ace
It looks like it could stretch to the ground. Great shot!
February 25th, 2025
