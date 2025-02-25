Previous
The Long View by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1349

The Long View

Here is the icicle from yesterday's close-up. No standing under this one!
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
@wendyfrost Wendy, here is another shot for you! :-)
February 25th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Those are really dangerous when things start to melt.
February 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing , beautiful yet could be so dangerous !
February 25th, 2025  
Jerzy ace
It looks like it could stretch to the ground. Great shot!
February 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact