Previous
Double Goodness by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1350

Double Goodness

Two white feathers caught in the grasses bringing a double dose of all good things: "comfort, protection, peace, and new beginnings" according to some traditions. I'll take it!


26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Super shot!
February 27th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Love it. Love the detail, the softness, and the way they seem to be locked in an embrace.
February 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact