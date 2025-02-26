Sign up
Previous
Photo 1350
Double Goodness
Two white feathers caught in the grasses bringing a double dose of all good things: "comfort, protection, peace, and new beginnings" according to some traditions. I'll take it!
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1350
photos
61
followers
26
following
369% complete
View this month »
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
26th February 2025 6:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
winter
,
feathers
KV
ace
Super shot!
February 27th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
Love it. Love the detail, the softness, and the way they seem to be locked in an embrace.
February 27th, 2025
