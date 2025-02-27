Previous
A Red Boost by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1351

A Red Boost

If I hear the "chit-chit" call of a cardinal, I try to track it down to get a red boost on these grey days. Here is Mr. Cardinal obliging me.
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
