Previous
Photo 1351
A Red Boost
If I hear the "chit-chit" call of a cardinal, I try to track it down to get a red boost on these grey days. Here is Mr. Cardinal obliging me.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
cardinal
