Photo 1352
Finding Warmth
These warm copper tones caught my eye today- a nice escape from the overcast sky.
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1352
Tags
winter
,
ornamental grasses
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful, and I need an escape today, but it’s not from the overcast sky.
February 28th, 2025
KV
ace
The warm tones look great in front of the snow… so pretty.
February 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely!
February 28th, 2025
