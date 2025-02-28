Previous
Finding Warmth by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1352

Finding Warmth

These warm copper tones caught my eye today- a nice escape from the overcast sky.
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

Joanne Diochon
Beautiful, and I need an escape today, but it’s not from the overcast sky.
February 28th, 2025  
KV
The warm tones look great in front of the snow… so pretty.
February 28th, 2025  
Barb
Lovely!
February 28th, 2025  
