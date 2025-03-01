Previous
A Warm Nook by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1353

A Warm Nook

This little sparrow found a warm nook to shelter from the wind. Wind chill temperature is minus 17 C (1.4 F) today! Our winter weather was late to arrive, but it is sure hitting us hard now.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
