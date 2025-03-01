Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1353
A Warm Nook
This little sparrow found a warm nook to shelter from the wind. Wind chill temperature is minus 17 C (1.4 F) today! Our winter weather was late to arrive, but it is sure hitting us hard now.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1353
photos
61
followers
26
following
370% complete
View this month »
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
1st March 2025 5:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
winter
,
sparrow
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close