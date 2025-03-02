Sign up
Previous
Photo 1354
Staying Put
A white-throated sparrow (although the white throat is not too obvious in this shot). They tend to be quite flitty and skittish, so I was happy that this one stayed put long enough for me to get this shot.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
2
1
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
birds
winter
sparrow
Beryl Lloyd
Beautifully captured ,Heather. as he sits there with a pensive look ,I suppose he is also wondering how many more cold day you are going to get ! fav
March 2nd, 2025
Joanne Diochon
Wonderful sighting and capture!
March 3rd, 2025
