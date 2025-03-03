Previous
For Goodness and Peace by 365projectorgheatherb
For Goodness and Peace

Another white feather to herald good things, but today I would like to dedicate these best wishes to all those who are working to bring goodness and peace to the world. They are our heroes!
Heather

Shutterbug ace
We definitely need more of those people. Beautiful capture of the details and lines.
March 4th, 2025  
Heather ace
@shutterbug49 Oh yes! That's for sure, Debbie!
March 4th, 2025  
