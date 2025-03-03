Sign up
Photo 1355
For Goodness and Peace
Another white feather to herald good things, but today I would like to dedicate these best wishes to all those who are working to bring goodness and peace to the world. They are our heroes!
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Tags
winter
feather
Shutterbug
ace
We definitely need more of those people. Beautiful capture of the details and lines.
March 4th, 2025
Heather
ace
@shutterbug49
Oh yes! That's for sure, Debbie!
March 4th, 2025
