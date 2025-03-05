Previous
Winter's End (maybe) by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1357

Winter's End (maybe)

Milder temperatures and rain- maybe we are nearing the end of winter, she says hopefully.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
371% complete

Peter ace
Nicely captured in lovely detail and colour Heather:)
March 5th, 2025  
