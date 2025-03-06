Previous
Giving me a Peak by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1358

Giving me a Peak

A female northern cardinal giving me a peak as I tracked her down from her chit-chit call (a few days ago). Winter is still here with high winds and snow flurries, but spring-will-come-one-day :-)
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
