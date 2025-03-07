Previous
Golden Globes by 365projectorgheatherb
Golden Globes

Hydrangeas catching the sun - golden globes overtaking the snow.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley
Oh wow, fabulous seed heads. You’re in for a fantastic display.
March 8th, 2025  
Barb
What a gorgeous capture, Heather! Hoping my hydrangea will have survived the winter and be even more lovely than it was last summer. ☺️
March 8th, 2025  
