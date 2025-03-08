Previous
With the Sun by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1360

With the Sun

With the sun, even dried leaves can look lovely.
8th March 2025 8th Mar 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact