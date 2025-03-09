Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1361
Spring is Coming!
Temperatures are rising and snow piles are melting, but this is the most encouraging sign yet of spring to come: daffodil shoots popping up in a sunny garden patch. A happy sight!
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1361
photos
61
followers
26
following
372% complete
View this month »
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
9th March 2025 4:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
flowers
,
daffodils
,
shoots
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a thrill to find green shoots emerging through the soil ! - soon to be a golden host of daffodils ! Nicely captured Heather, fav
March 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close