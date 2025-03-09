Previous
Spring is Coming! by 365projectorgheatherb
Spring is Coming!

Temperatures are rising and snow piles are melting, but this is the most encouraging sign yet of spring to come: daffodil shoots popping up in a sunny garden patch. A happy sight!
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a thrill to find green shoots emerging through the soil ! - soon to be a golden host of daffodils ! Nicely captured Heather, fav
March 9th, 2025  
