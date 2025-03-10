Sign up
Photo 1362
Photo 1362
The Slow Reveal
Sun and spring-like temperatures today (11C or 52 F) are pushing winter away bit by bit. It's a good day in the neighbourhood :-)
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1362
photos
61
followers
26
following
373% complete
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
10th March 2025 4:41am
Privacy
Public
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
reflections
,
winter
,
spring
Jeremy Cross
ace
Lovely shot
March 10th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely capture! Glad to see (hear) that your winter is receding finally!
March 10th, 2025
Heather
ace
@bjywamer
Thank you, Barb! And yes, finally. I think we may get a few cooler days later this week, but it really seems to be the wrap-up of winter! Yay!
March 10th, 2025
