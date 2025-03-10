The Slow Reveal

Previous
Sun and spring-like temperatures today (11C or 52 F) are pushing winter away bit by bit. It's a good day in the neighbourhood :-)
Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely shot
March 10th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely capture! Glad to see (hear) that your winter is receding finally!
March 10th, 2025  
Heather ace
@bjywamer Thank you, Barb! And yes, finally. I think we may get a few cooler days later this week, but it really seems to be the wrap-up of winter! Yay!
March 10th, 2025  
