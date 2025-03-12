Sign up
Photo 1364
Looking Closely
Looking closely for signs of spring. Today, on a quaking aspen, I found these buds (aka pussy willows).
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1364
photos
61
followers
26
following
373% complete
Tags
winter
,
spring
,
buds
Lesley
ace
Almost there. I do love this time of year.
March 12th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such aa joy to find and capture - Spring can not be too far away !
March 12th, 2025
*lynn
ace
A welcome sight! Happy Spring!
March 12th, 2025
