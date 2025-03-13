Previous
Looking for a Mate- Perhaps by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1365

Looking for a Mate- Perhaps

This red-tailed hawk swooped onto a sign on campus, surveyed the area briefly, and flew off. It's prime mating season for them now, so maybe it was looking for a mate- or for some prey (watch out little birds!)
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
373% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fav!
March 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow - so regal ! and what a super capture ! Look at that glint in his eye and all the detail in his plumage ! = A huge fav Heather !
March 13th, 2025  
Heather ace
@ziggy77 @beryl Thank you, Jo and Beryl! Yes, I couldn't believe my luck when it swooped down almost right in front of me!
March 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact