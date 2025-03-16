Previous
The View from Outside by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1368

The View from Outside

The view from outside: I like how the green ivy brightens this old window frame.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
