Previous
Mystery Tree by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1369

Mystery Tree

I came across a stand of these trees today. They are definitely new to me. My plant app identifies this tree as gumbo limbo (red birch, etc, etc.) Maybe others here are familiar with this tree (?)
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact