Previous
Sunbathing by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1370

Sunbathing

Warm spring temperatures (16 C or 61F) and a little house sparrow taking in the sun.
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
He has a bright little eye and looks to be observing the world. Maybe not entirely happy with what he sees?
March 18th, 2025  
Jeremy Cross ace
Great capture in lovely light
March 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Such nice clarity, Heather! Glad you're getting some warmer temps! It still feels like winter here, but at least our snow is gone!
March 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact