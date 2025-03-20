Previous
Snack Time by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1372

Snack Time

The squirrels are busy digging up nuts and chomping away. I just noticed its little tongue in this shot :-)
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
375% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
What a chubby guy! LOL
March 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact