Previous
Photo 1373
First Sighting
My first sighting of snowdrops! Spring!
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
1
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
21st March 2025 4:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flowers
,
spring
,
snowdrops
Joanne Diochon
ace
Yes, that is what they mean to me too. The first real sign that spring is truly coming.
March 21st, 2025
