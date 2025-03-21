Previous
First Sighting by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1373

First Sighting

My first sighting of snowdrops! Spring!
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Joanne Diochon
Yes, that is what they mean to me too. The first real sign that spring is truly coming.
March 21st, 2025  
