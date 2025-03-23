Previous
You Tricked Me! by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1375

You Tricked Me!

You told me it was spring! Why does it feel like winter?!
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aw ! bless him , All puffed out his little red breast !! He does look rather indignant , doesn't ! he !! A lovely clear focus and sharp detail ! fav
March 23rd, 2025  
