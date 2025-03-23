Sign up
Previous
Photo 1375
You Tricked Me!
You told me it was spring! Why does it feel like winter?!
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1375
photos
61
followers
26
following
376% complete
View this month »
1368
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
23rd March 2025 5:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
spring
,
robin
,
american robin
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aw ! bless him , All puffed out his little red breast !! He does look rather indignant , doesn't ! he !! A lovely clear focus and sharp detail ! fav
March 23rd, 2025
