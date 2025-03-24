Sign up
Photo 1376
Spring Inside
Standing in line at the grocery store, I couldn't resist these tulips. Just a way to bring spring inside on a cold, windy, and rainy day.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
2
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1376
photos
61
followers
26
following
376% complete
View this month »
1369
1370
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
24th March 2025 5:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flowers
,
spring
,
tulips
Heather
ace
Joanne
@gardencat
, I know you were concerned that some tulips you bought recently had come from the US. But maybe not. I noticed this label on these ones: "Farm Boy Local Tulips Grown in Canada." :-)
March 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
Pretty preview of Spring to have inside!
March 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
