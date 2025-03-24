Previous
Spring Inside by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1376

Spring Inside

Standing in line at the grocery store, I couldn't resist these tulips. Just a way to bring spring inside on a cold, windy, and rainy day.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Heather

Heather ace
Joanne @gardencat, I know you were concerned that some tulips you bought recently had come from the US. But maybe not. I noticed this label on these ones: "Farm Boy Local Tulips Grown in Canada." :-)
March 24th, 2025  
Barb ace
Pretty preview of Spring to have inside!
March 24th, 2025  
