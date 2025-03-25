Previous
Holding Back by 365projectorgheatherb
Holding Back

Winter temperatures (and even specks of snow in the air)- no wonder the crocuses are holding back from fully opening.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley
An unusual and beautiful crocus
March 25th, 2025  
Heather
@tinley23 Hi Lesley. According to my plant ID app, it's called a snow crocus because it has the ability to push through snow and bloom very early. Hmm- we don't have any snow left, but I think our cold temperatures are not very inviting :-)
March 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Very wise , when there is no sufficient sunlight to make them want to open up to embrace the sun ! Its only March and the weather is still so unpredictable - even here !!
March 25th, 2025  
Heather
@beryl Hi Beryl. So true (about the unpredictable weather). The forecast has warmer temperatures coming next week. Fingers crossed!
March 25th, 2025  
