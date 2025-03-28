Sign up
Photo 1380
The Early Bird
The early bird gets the worm- maybe. This worm is putting up some resistance!
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
2
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1380
photos
61
followers
26
following
378% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
28th March 2025 4:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
spring
,
worm
,
robin
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, it's like a piece of elastic! Super shot
March 28th, 2025
Heather
ace
@busylady
Hi Judith. Yes, that's what I thought too :-)
March 28th, 2025
