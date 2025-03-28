Previous
The Early Bird by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1380

The Early Bird

The early bird gets the worm- maybe. This worm is putting up some resistance!
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, it's like a piece of elastic! Super shot
March 28th, 2025  
Heather ace
@busylady Hi Judith. Yes, that's what I thought too :-)
March 28th, 2025  
